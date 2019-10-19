Seahawks' Will Dissly: Placed on IR, as expected
The Seahawks placed Dissly (Achilles) on injured reserve Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Reed underwent surgery to repair his torn Achilles earlier this week. The procedure went well, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, which gives hope that the emerging tight end could recover a few months ahead of the typical timeframe for such an injury. Additionally, Dissly's placement on injured reserve allows the Seahawks room for Jarran Reed on the 53-man roster.
