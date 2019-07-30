Dissly (kneecap) participated in team drills for the first time Monday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Dissly resumed running routes last week, and now takes another step forward in his recovery from a patella tendon injury that limited him to just four games as a rookie. After being held out of OTAs and minicamp, the 2018 fourth-round pick is progressing nicely.

