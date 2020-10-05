Dissly caught both of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 31-23 win over the Dolphins.

This was a season-high in yardage for Dissly, who is coming off an Achilles tear and is lined up as the No. 2 tight end behind Greg Olsen. Dissly appears to be closing the gap in usage, as he played 43 percent of the snaps Sunday while Olsen logged a season-low 56 percent, the Seahawks are utilizing Dissly in more as a blocker than a pass catcher. That could change as he gets more comfortable on the field, but the upside is low considering the high target shares for Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.