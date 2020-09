Dissly caught both targets for five yards in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Cowboys.

Dissly is the clear No. 2 TE behind Greg Olsen, as he's played about 40 percent of snaps through three games. The Seahawks shift to a pass-heavy approach hasn't benefited Dissly, though. He's caught all five targets this year for just 22 yards, and none of those have come in the red zone. Fantasy managers that were hoping for sleeper potential with Dissly can confidently jump ship.