Dissly hauled in his lone target for a four-yard reception in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Bengals.

The Seahawks continue to run a three-man timeshare at tight end that limits the fantasy ceiling of Dissly as well as Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson. The playing time among the trio broke down about as evenly as possible Sunday, with Parkinson leading the group with 33 snaps on offense while Dissly (32) and Fant (31) were narrowly behind.