Dissly (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

After having his reps capped for both of the Seahawks' Week 4 practices, Dissly may need to upgrade to full activity Saturday to avoid carrying an injury designation into Monday's game against the Giants. While Dissly was sidelined for the Seahawks' Week 3 win over the Panthers, top tight end Noah Fant benefited from an expanded snap share (65 percent) and finished with four receptions for 41 yards on five targets.