Coach Pete Carroll said Dissly (kneecap) has resumed running, Andy Patton of USA Today reports. "He's making great progress," Carroll commented after the draft. "Really everybody is excited that he's going to be OK by the time we open up. At camp, it will be a really interesting time to see how far he's come. He's running, he's working. He looks good, his attitude's great, his weight is up, and all that."

This isn't the first time this offseason that Carroll has shared encouragement regarding Dissly's rebound from a patella injury. Tentatively expected back for training camp, Dissly's perceived perch atop Seattle's depth chart was strengthened this past weekend after the Seahawks decided against selecting a tight end in one of the strongest classes at the position in recent memory. However, the team did recently acquire fellow tight end Jacob Hollister from the Patriots, and Dissly will need to recover in full to hold off Nick Vannett and Ed Dickson for snaps this season.