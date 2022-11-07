Dissly caught three of four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals.

Dissly and Noah Fant both played 42 offensive snaps, but Fant capitalized on the opportunity with five catches for a team-high 96 yards. Head coach Pete Carroll continues to roll out offensive personell that features two or three tight ends, so Dissly's playing time is secure all season. However, his fantasy value continues to depend on whether he can find the end zone, as the fifth-year tight end has yet to record more than 45 receiving yards in a game this year.