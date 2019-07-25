Seahawks' Will Dissly: Running routes
Dissly (kneecap) went through some individual drills Thursday, including running routes, Stacy Jo Rost of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Dissly likely will be eased into practice over the next few weeks, working his way back from the patella tendon injury that ended his rookie season after four games. He has a nice opportunity to serve as Seattle's top pass catcher at tight end, after Nick Vannett and Ed Dickson failed to make an impression last year.
