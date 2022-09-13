Dissly caught all three of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.

On the first drive of the game, Geno Smith found a wide-open Dissly on third down for a 38-yard score, giving the Seahawks a lead that they never gave up. Dissly ended up tying fellow tight end Colby Parkinson for the team lead in receiving yards, while Noah Fant finished with three catches for 16 yards. It will be hard to trust Dissly in season-long fantasy leagues, but he has touchdown upside in DFS formats.