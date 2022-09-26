Dissly caught all three of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Falcons.

Dissly scored for the second time in three weeks, and he led all Seahawks tight ends with 43 offensive snaps (61 percent). He has outplayed Noah Fant so far with eight catches for 77 yards and two scores. Dissly is a touchdown-dependent fantasy option.