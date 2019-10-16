Seahawks' Will Dissly: Set for season-ending surgery
Dissly will undergo season-ending surgery Thursday to address a torn Achilles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Networkreports.
The Seahawks feared Dissly suffered a serious injury during Sunday's over the Browns, and follow-up tests ultimately confirmed as much. The injury is a major blow both to the Seahawks offense and the tight end's outlook moving forward, as his rookie season was previously cut short due to a patellar tendon tear in his right knee. On a bright note, Dissly is expected to be ready to go for the 2020 campaign.
More News
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: May have ruptured Achilles' tendon•
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: Achilles injury 'serious'•
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: Injures Achilles on Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: Leads squad in receiving yards•
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: Four TDs in four games•
-
Seahawks' Will Dissly: Snags another TD•
