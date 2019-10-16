Dissly will undergo season-ending surgery Thursday to address a torn Achilles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Networkreports.

The Seahawks feared Dissly suffered a serious injury during Sunday's over the Browns, and follow-up tests ultimately confirmed as much. The injury is a major blow both to the Seahawks offense and the tight end's outlook moving forward, as his rookie season was previously cut short due to a patellar tendon tear in his right knee. On a bright note, Dissly is expected to be ready to go for the 2020 campaign.

