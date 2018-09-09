Dissly hauled in three passes for a team-high 105 yards and one touchdown on five targets during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Broncos.

Dissly was the most-targeted tight end, as Nick Vannett was thrown to twice. Originally drafted as a run-blocking asset, the rookie fourth-round pick looked like a natural catching the ball, scoring the games first touchdown and later adding a 66-yard catch-and-run to set up a Sebastian Janikowski field goal.