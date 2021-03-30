Dissly will compete for the No. 1 tight-end job in 2021 following the free-agent arrival of Gerald Everett, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Dissly showed promise in each of his first two NFL campaigns, recording 31 receptions for 413 yards and six touchdowns through 10 games. Both seasons were cut short due to two devastating injuries -- a torn patellar tendon and a torn Achilles. The 24-year-old managed to stay healthy for the entire 2020 season, finishing with a 24-251-2 line. With a healthy offseason ahead of him, the Seahawks are hoping Dissly can return to pre-injury form, but they signed Gerald Everett as insurance. Everett is the favorite for the No. 1 job after receiving $6 million guaranteed on a one-year deal. However, Dissly will garner plenty of playing time because of his blocking abilities, so he should have a chance to claim the top spot in training camp.