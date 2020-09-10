Dissly (Achilles) wasn't listed on the Seahawks' injury report Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Dissly has been in recovery mode since tearing his left Achilles on Oct. 13 last season, his second serious injury in as many seasons as a pro. And for the second year in a row, he'll be available from the outset of the campaign. The Seahawks may opt to ease him into action Sunday in Atlanta, and he has healthy competition for snaps from fellow tight ends Greg Olsen, Jacob Hollister and Luke Willson. However, Dissly's nose for the end zone is evident, as he has six touchdowns on 31 catches across 10 career appearances.
