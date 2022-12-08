Dissly was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a calf injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dissly hasn't had any prior practice limitations this season and earns better than 50 percent of the snaps most weeks, resulting in between one and four catches per game through 12 contests. Overall, he has a modest 30-297-3 receiving line on 33 targets. Considering Dissly wasn't able to take part in drills to kick off this week, his status will be watched as the weekend approaches to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.