Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Dissly (knee) will play Sunday in Pittsburgh, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Carroll's claim was backed up by the second-year tight end subsequently practicing in full, per John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site. Dissly's turnaround is a surprise after he was called "doubtful to return" Week 1 due to an issue to his right knee, which was the same knee that endured a season-ending injury in 2018. While he'll be back in action, the Seahawks may limit Dissly's workload and alternatively make TE Nick Vannett a bigger part of the game plan.