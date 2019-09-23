Seahawks' Will Dissly: Snags another TD
Dissly caught six of seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Saints.
Dissly's touchdown came as time expired in the fourth quarter and there was no longer a chance of comeback, but it's still impressive that Dissly now has three touchdowns in three games this year. The second-year tight end was only out-targeted by Tyler Lockett (seven), and Dissly continues to prove the run-blocking label he had coming out of college was incorrect. He's a top waiver-wire pickup going into Week 4, as the Cardinals have allowed 319 receiving yards and five touchdowns to tight ends through three games.
