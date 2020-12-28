Dissly caught all three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 20-9 win over the Rams.

Dissly led the Seahawks' tight ends in snaps despite Greg Olsen's (foot) return to the lineup. Olsen played just 12 snaps, and it's uncertain whether that pitch count will remain in place or if his workload will ramp up moving forward. Regardless, Dissly should continue to handle a decent workload because of his blocking abilities. He's nevertheless an undependable fantasy option with a 23-231-2 line through 15 games.