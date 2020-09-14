Dissly caught both targets for eight yards in Sunday's 38-25 win over the Falcons.

When Dissly returned from a patellar tear last season, the Seahawks eased him into action, and they're following the same path this season. The third-year tight end played 25 of 62 offensive snaps (40 percent) and wasn't a fixture in the passing game, while Greg Olsen logged 41 snaps and hauled in four passes for 24 yards and a touchdown. Dissly could take some of Olsen's snaps if he stays healthy and proves he's still the tight end that posted 23-262-4 through five games last season.