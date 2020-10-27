Dissly caught two of four targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Cardinals.

This was Dissly's season-high for receiving yardage, but more importantly, he logged 58 percent of the offensive workload, his highest mark of the year. Meanwhile, veteran tight end Greg Olsen played 62 percent of snaps and recorded two receptions for 18 yards. Olsen is running more routes than Dissly, but it's worth noting that Dissly is still getting comfortable after his 2019 season ended with a torn Achilles. If Dissly's workload continues to increase, he could be worth a flier in fantasy as we head into the home stretch since he's a touchdown threat in the highest-scoring offense in the league. The third-year pro out of Washington is especially interesting in dynasty formats.