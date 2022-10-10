Dissly caught two of three targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 39-32 loss to the Saints.
Dissly has yet to catch more than three passes in a game. He has registered 14 catches for 137 yards and three touchdowns through five games and has been recently been out-snapping fellow tight end Noah Fant. Dissly will be a touchdown-dependent fantasy option as long as his usage maintains.
