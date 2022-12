Dissly caught both of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Rams.

Dissly and fellow tight end Noah Fant typically handle the same snap count in any given week, but Fant has been more productive as a receiver this year, especially lately. Over the last eight games, Fant has posted a 27-326-1 line on 35 targets while Dissly has registered an 18-181-0 line on 21 targets.