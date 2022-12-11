Dissly (calf) is active for Sunday's contest against the Panthers.
Dissly's practice reps were managed during Week 14 prep due to a calf injury, as he followed an absence Wednesday with back-to-back limited showings to wrap it up before the Seahawks gave him a questionable designation. Coach Pete Carroll noted Friday that Dissly would be ready to play Sunday, according to John Boyle of the team's official site, and that has come to fruition. Dissly will continue to split TE reps with Noah Fant, which has amounted to a 30-297-3 line on 33 targets for the former in 12 games this season.