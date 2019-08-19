Dissly (knee) was able to suit up for Sunday's preseason loss to Minnesota, but he did not receive a target in limited action.

The good news is that Dissly was cleared for game action for the first time since injuring his knee last September; the downside was that the tight end was not targeted by Russell Wilson. Still, the 23-year-old was out there with the first-unit offense, which bodes well for his chances to begin the season as the team's primary tight end option. Dissly made some noise before going down to injury in 2018 (six receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns in Weeks 1 and 2), so there is certainly some upside to be had, especially with Doug Baldwin's targets out of the picture.