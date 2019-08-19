Seahawks' Will Dissly: Suits up, but no targets
Dissly (knee) was able to suit up for Sunday's preseason loss to Minnesota, but he did not receive a target in limited action.
The good news is that Dissly was cleared for game action for the first time since injuring his knee last September; the downside was that the tight end was not targeted by Russell Wilson. Still, the 23-year-old was out there with the first-unit offense, which bodes well for his chances to begin the season as the team's primary tight end option. Dissly made some noise before going down to injury in 2018 (six receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns in Weeks 1 and 2), so there is certainly some upside to be had, especially with Doug Baldwin's targets out of the picture.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ditch Watson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Damien Williams is a top Fantasy RB
After Andy Reid suggested he gave Damien Williams the starter's treatment, Dave Richard believes...
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...