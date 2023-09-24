Dissly (shoulder) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Panthers.
Given he didn't practice all week and was considered doubtful to suit up Sunday, Dissly predictably will be in street clothes Week 3. With Dissly sidelined, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson will split most of the TE reps for the Seahawks, while undrafted rookie Brady Russell also will be available. Dissly's next chance to play will arrive Monday, Oct. 2 at the Giants.
