Dissly (shoulder) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dissly has been a regular part of Seattle's passing game this season, gathering in all five targets for 52 yards through two games while earning snap shares of 30 percent Week 1 and 55 percent Week 2. Now with a shoulder injury in tow, his status will be one to monitor as the week goes to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's game versus the Panthers. Fellow tight end Noah Fant (ribs) also showed up on Wednesday's injury report, but he was listed as a full participant.