Dissly caught both of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Rams.

Dissly played just 14 offensive snaps, which was fewer than both Noah Fant (25) and Colby Parkinson (21). If the Seahawks can establish the run game, Dissly will handle more offensive reps because of his blocking abilities. However, he won't provide much fantasy value unless he finds the end zone.