Dissly caught two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Panthers.

Dissly was limited during the practice week due to a calf injury, and he appeared to be held back during Sunday's game, as he handled a season-low 40 percent snap share. That wasn't the cause of this lackluster performance, however, as he has recorded more than 30 receiving yards in a game just once since Week 4.