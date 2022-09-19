Dissly caught both of his targets for no gain in Sunday's 27-7 loss to the 49ers.

After producing 43 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, Dissly regressed and actually handled less playing time than Noah Fant. Dissly played 23 offensive snaps while Fant logged 26 snaps. The two will continue to split snaps going forward, and it will be difficult to rely on either player in fantasy.