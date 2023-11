Dissly hauled in two passes (two targets) for 22 yards in Sunday's 29-26 win over the Commanders.

Dissly caught his first pass since Week 6, as the sixth-year tight end now has just eight receptions for 78 yards and no touchdowns through eight games. The Seahawks depend on his blocking ability in the run game, so his playing time should remain stable. Fantasy managers shouldn't depend on him, though.