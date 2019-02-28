Coach Pete Carroll said Dissly (knee) may not be ready for the start of OTAs this spring, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Dissly has been out of commission since Week 4 of last season when he damaged the patella tendon in his right leg. He'll be roughly 10 months removed from the injury by the time training camp opens this summer, which should be enough time for him to get back into shape.

More News
Our Latest Stories