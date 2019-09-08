Seahawks' Will Dissly: Unlikely to return Week 1
Dissly is doubtful to return to Sunday's contest against the Bengals due to a right knee injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Dissly hurt the same knee that sustained a patella tendon injury in 2018, ending his rookie campaign after four games. He seemed to make a complete recovery by the start of this season, but this development puts a damper on those hopes. The nature of the current issue (and its corresponding recovery timetable) should be revealed in due time.

