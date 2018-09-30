Dissly won't return to Sunday's game in Arizona due to a knee injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Midway through the first quarter, Dissly required a cart to get to the locker room after injuring his right knee. He'll undergo the requisite tests to hone in on a diagnosis, at which point an absence, if any, will be known. Nick Vannett is left as the sole healthy tight end on the Seahawks' 53-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories