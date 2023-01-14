site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Xavier Crawford: Inactive Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Crawford is inactive for Saturday's Wild Card game game against the Seahawks due to a hamstring injury.
Crawford's absence is not expected to impact the Seahawks' secondary, as he was primarily a special teams contributor when healthy.
