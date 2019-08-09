Seahawks' Xavier Turner: Leads team in rushing
Turner recorded 42 yards on 13 rushes and eight yards on one reception in Thursday's preseason win over the Broncos.
Turner signed with the Seahawks shortly before Thursday's game and wound up leading the team in rushing. His solid performance could give him a chance at a depth running back role entering the regular season or a practice squad spot.
