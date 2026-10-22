The Seahawks activated Charbonnet (knee) from the reserve/PUP list Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Because Seattle opened his 21-day practice window Oct. 1, the team was required to activate him by Thursday afternoon, or else he'd need to remain on the PUP list for the rest of the season. Considering he finally logged a full practice Wednesday for the first time since tearing his left ACL on Jan. 17, he's closing in on a return to action. That doesn't necessarily mean Charbonnet will be cleared to play Sunday night against the Chiefs, but Friday's injury report will reveal his chances to do so.