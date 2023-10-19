Charbonnet (hamstring) didn't take part in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Charbonnet's odds to suit up Sunday against the Cardinals seem to be diminishing with each passing day as he sits out practice, but he does have one more chance to mix into drills this week before the Seahawks potentially give him a designation for that contest. If Charbonnet is limited or sidelined this weekend, DeeJay Dallas and/or practice-squad member SaRodorick Thompson would stand to benefit behind Seattle's No. 1 running back Kenneth Walker.