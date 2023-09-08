Charbonnet is listed as the No. 3 running back on the depth chart behind Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas heading into Sunday's matchup versus the Rams.

It's a little surprising that Charbonnet is listed behind Dallas, but we aren't reading into that too much. Dallas hasn't recorded more than 55 touches in a season through three years in the league, and he's mostly a passing-down back anyway. The Seahawks will make sure Charbonnet -- their second-round pick -- sees his share sooner than later. Still, it wouldn't be surprising if Dallas began the year ahead of Charbonnet in passing situations. However, Charbonnet may eventually take over that role while also challenging Walker for a chunk of the early down work.