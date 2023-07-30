Coach Pete Carroll said Sunday that Charbonnet is out indefinitely due to a shoulder injury, Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network reports.

Charbonnet missed a second consecutive day of practice Sunday, and he's being examined by doctors due to his shoulder issue. Fellow running back Kenneth Walker missed a third consecutive day of practice due to a groin injury Sunday, but Carroll described Walker's ailment as minor. It's not yet clear when Charbonnet will be able to return to action, but DeeJay Dallas and Kenny McIntosh should see increased work in training camp while Walker and Charbonnet are sidelined.