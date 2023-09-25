Charbonnet carried the ball nine times for 46 yards and caught one of two targets for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Panthers.

The rookie running back nearly scored his first NFL touchdown on a 12-yard run in the red zone in the fourth quarter, but he was forced out of bounds at the two. It was Charbonnet's most productive game yet for Seattle, but he was still a distant second in usage and fantasy output to Kenneth Walker, who scored two rushing TDs for the second straight game and had more than double the touches. Charbonnet will look to build on this performance in Week 4 against a Giants defense that's allowed four rushing touchdowns to RBs through its first three games.