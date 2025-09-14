Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet: Bottled up while Walker shines
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Charbonnet rushed 15 times for 10 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Steelers.
Charbonnet was outplayed by Kenneth Walker, who turned 14 touches into 118 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. The 2022 and 2023 second-round draft picks have been deployed in a near-even split to begin the 2025 campaign. Seattle will likely continue to ride the hot hand in Week 3 against the Saints, though the workload could start to shift away from Charbonnet if Walker continues to outplay him.
More News
-
Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet: Leads backfield in Week 1 loss•
-
Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet: Sees first preseason work•
-
Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet: May see more work in 2025•
-
Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet: Sharing backfield with Walker again•
-
Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet: Gains 91 yards Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet: Finishes with 76 total yards in win•