Charbonnet rushed 15 times for 10 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Steelers.

Charbonnet was outplayed by Kenneth Walker, who turned 14 touches into 118 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. The 2022 and 2023 second-round draft picks have been deployed in a near-even split to begin the 2025 campaign. Seattle will likely continue to ride the hot hand in Week 3 against the Saints, though the workload could start to shift away from Charbonnet if Walker continues to outplay him.