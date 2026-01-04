Charbonnet rushed the ball 17 times for 74 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 13-3 win over the 49ers. He added three receptions on four targets for 23 yards.

Charbonnet worked in a near-even split with Kenneth Walker, with Walker turning in the more efficient performance. However, Charbonnet was still arguably responsible for the biggest play of the game, when he ripped off an impressive 27-yard rushing score late in the first quarter -- the only touchdown of the game for either team. Charbonnet closed the regular season in strong form, totaling 219 yards from scrimmage combined across his final two contests. He'll retain a key role for Seattle's playoff run, beginning in the divisional round.