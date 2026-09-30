Coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that Charbonnet (knee) may take part in Thursday's practice, which would open a 21-day window in which he can be evaluated and eventually be activated from the reserve/PUP list, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL in the divisional round of the playoffs back on Jan. 17 and underwent surgery in February, but he's made quick work in his recovery and technically will be eligible to return as soon as Week 5 if his practice window is opened this week. More than likely, the Seahawks will take their time with Charbonnet once he's back on the practice field, but it appears as if he'll be able to suit up for games that matter sooner than later. In the meantime, Jadarian Price will continue to lead the Seahawks backfield, with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani on hand for RB reps as well.