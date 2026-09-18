Coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that the Seahawks are drawing closer to setting a date for Charbonnet (knee) to resume practicing, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Because Charbonnet resides on the reserve/PUP list, he won't be eligible to practice until at least Week 5 prep, which would still be about a week and a half shy of being nine months removed from the torn left ACL he suffered Jan. 17. Once Seattle decides to open his practice window, he then will have three weeks to prove his health before either being activated or otherwise shut down for the rest of the season. As a result, he likely won't practice when he's first eligible to do so, but Macdonald's comments at least are an encouraging sign that Charbonnet is expected to return at some point in the regular season. Rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price, George Holani and Emanuel Wilson will continue to hold down the fort at running back for the Seahawks for as long as Charbonnet is sidelined.