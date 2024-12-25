Charbonnet (elbow) was estimated to be a full participant at the Seahawks' walkthrough Tuesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Charbonnet was considered as a limited participant Monday at the team's first walkthrough of the week, so his perceived increase in participation Tuesday is a positive sign. Fellow running back Kenneth Walker (ankle) was a non-participant for the second straight day. With Seattle geared up to face the Bears on Thursday Night Football, it's possible that Charbonnet could step into the starting role in Seattle's backfield. In four starts this season, Charbonnet has turned 62 carries into 317 yards and six touchdowns. The Seahawks' final injury report of the week will come out following Wednesday's practice and it'll shed a better light on the team's backfield situation heading into Week 17.