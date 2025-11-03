Charbonnet took eight carries for 25 yards while adding one reception for 21 yards in Sunday's 38-14 win over Washington.

Charbonnet failed to replicate the magic from last week's primetime two-score performance, finishing with 46 total yards and no trips to the end zone on Sunday Night Football. The talented backup has become somewhat touchdown-dependent in fantasy this year, failing to top 49 rushing yards in any of his seven appearances with minimal involvement in the passing game this season. Starter Kenneth Walker is the stabler fantasy option out of Seattle's two-pronged backfield, but Charbonnet could still provide value for those in deeper formats in a soft matchup against Arizona next Sunday.