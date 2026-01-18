Charbonnet is questionable to return to Saturday's divisional-round game against the 49ers due to a knee injury, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Charbonnet was injured on a rush attempt midway through the second quarter and was able to walk off the field with the help of trainers. He was examined in the medical tent before walking to the locker room shortly before halftime. Prior to his exit, Charbonnet had recorded five carries for 20 yards.