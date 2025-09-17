Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet: DNP due to foot issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Charbonnet didn't practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Charbonnet played a shade more than 50 percent of the offensive snaps in both of the Seahawks' first two games of the season, accounting for 27 carries for 57 yards and one touchdown and not being targeted. Meanwhile, fellow RB Kenneth Walker was capped at a 40 percent share in both contests but churned out 142 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD on 27 touches. If Charbonnet's new health concern impacts his game-day workload or even sidelines him, Walker would be in line for a significant boost in snaps and touches.
