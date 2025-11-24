Charbonnet rushed the ball six times for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Titans.

Charbonnet was limited to a season low six touches, with Kenneth Walker totaling 14. Charbonnet still delivered a familiar line, specifically finding success near the goal line as he plunged into the end zone from five yards away midway through the third quarter. Even if Charbonnet's role slips overall, he remains the preferred back in short-yardage situations. That will lead to boom or best fantasy performances, though he does have seven scores in 10 games for the campaign.